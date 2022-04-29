Golda Rosheuvel

“[A director and I] were talking about being out and proud and representation and whether I should say I was gay in interviews,” the Bridgerton star recalled during an April 2022 appearance on the “Just for Variety” podcast. “And it was an absolute no.”

The England native told host Marc Malkin that she was advised not to publicly come out over fears it would impact her career as an actor.

“Love is love,” Rosheuvel added. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s between a man and a woman when you are an actor creating a character. … I would rather lose a job than not be true to who I am. I’d rather not work in an industry that doesn’t accept me. It just wasn’t how I was raised.”