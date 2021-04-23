Kehlani

The “Can I” singer came out as a lesbian in April 2021 via a TikTok video. “I’m just gonna f—king say it because everybody keeps bringing it up to me. I finally know I’m a lesbian. I am gay, gay, gay,” she said. Kehlani recalled telling her loved ones about her sexuality, saying, “I’m like, ‘Guys, I finally know that I’m gay, like, I’m gay gay,’ and they’re like, ‘We know. Duh, stupid. Duh.’”

She concluded: “Everyone’s just like, ‘Duh. You’re the only one who didn’t f—king know. The f—king closet was glass.’ So I guess I just wanted y’all to know that everyone knew but me.”