Double trouble! Gisele Bündchen was joined by twin sister Patricia Bündchen for a rare family outing following the supermodel’s divorce from Tom Brady.

The siblings, both 42, attended the Luz Alliance Gala in Miami on Saturday, May 20, helping to raise nearly $1 million for the Brazil Foundation to benefit reforestation efforts in their native country. Gisele, for her part, looked glamorous in a white off-the-shoulder gown paired with green heels and emerald earrings. Her sister sported a similar color palette in a floral dress and gold jewelry.

The fraternal twins have four other sisters: Graziela, Gabriela, Raquel and Rafaela. Patricia is still primarily based in Brazil with her husband and two children, working as Gisele’s manager and negotiating business deals.

Gisele previously opened up about her upbringing in a family of strong women during a 2009 Vanity Fair interview. “We did ballet, gymnastics — I think my mom was trying to keep us busy,” she recalled. “She had to work, so we went to a modeling course — me and my twin and one of our sisters, Gabby, who’s like the second twin because we’re one year apart. We were the Three Musketeers, and we did everything together.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

A decade later, the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author paid tribute to her tribe on International Women’s Day. “Happy women’s day!” she gushed via Instagram in March 2019 alongside a stunning family photo. “I feel so blessed that I got to grow up surrounded by six incredible women: my mom, and my five sisters. We are all so different, but we complement one another, and we help each other grow! As women we are naturally empathetic, loving and caring. We nurture life! Today and every day, I celebrate all women. Let’s support and lift each other up! We are stronger when we are together. 👭❤🌟.”

Gisele’s gala outing comes more than six months after she finalized her divorce from Brady, 45. The twosome were married for 13 years and share two children: son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady — who officially retired from the NFL in February — is also the father of 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The Devil Wears Prada star spoke in depth about her split for the first time in her April Vanity Fair cover story. She referred to the end of her marriage as “the death of my dream” and called out the “very hurtful” speculation that she wasn’t supportive of Brady continuing his football career.

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” she told the outlet. “It’s not so black and white.”

Gisele emphasized that there’s no bad blood between her and the seven-time Super Bowl champ. “We’re not playing against each other,” she explained. “We are a team … and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.”

Earlier this month, a source exclusively shed light on Gisele’s mindset post-split. “She has been sad about the end of their marriage, but at the same time is excited for her future,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Gisele and Tom still communicate for the kids and have a good coparenting relationship. … She really wants to invest in herself and her ideas.”

Scroll down to see more of Gisele and Patricia’s rare red carpet appearance: