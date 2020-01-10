Love Lives Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Enjoy Safari on South African Honeymoon: ‘Doesn’t Get Better Than This’ By Mariel Turner January 10, 2020 Courtesy Hilary Duff/Instagram 21 1 / 21 Sunshine Selfie Duff and Koma were all smiles in this sweet Instagram snap. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Wax Off! Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Removed From Royal Family Display At Madame Tussauds ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Now Streaming: Rewatch the 1st Episode Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News