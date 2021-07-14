Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Charlie Rose

Eight women — three on record and five anonymously — came forward in November 2017, with multiple allegations against the CBS This Morning host. All of the women, employees of or aspiring to work on the Charlie Rose show from the late 1990s to 2011, shared similar experiences with The Washington Post. Rose was officially fired on November 21 following the claims. “A short time ago we terminated Charlie Rose’s employment with CBS News effective immediately,” CBS News President David Rhodes said in a statement. “This followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his PBS program. Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace — a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need such a place.”

Rose apologized to the eight women in a statement. “In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,” he told The Washington Post. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues. It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.” Twenty-seven more women accused Rose of sexual harassment in May 2018. In response, Rose told The Washington Post: “Your story is unfair and inaccurate.”