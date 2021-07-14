Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Charlie Walk

The Republic Records Group president was accused of sexual misconduct by former Sony colleague Tristan Coopersmith in an open letter January 2018. She alleged that he sent her explicit text messages, groped her at business dinners and made unwelcome advances toward her. Though he has denied the allegations, claiming he worked with her 15 years ago “without incident,” he resigned on February 1, from Fox’s singing competition show The Four: Battle for Stardom, which he was a judge on. Republic Records later confirmed on March 28 that “Republic Records and Charlie Walk have mutually agreed to part ways.”