Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Dustin Hoffman

The actor was accused of sexual harassment by three women in a report published by Variety on December 14. One accuser named Cori Thomas, told the outlet that Hoffman exposed himself to her in a New York City hotel room in 1980 when she was 16 years old. Thomas, who was friends with Hoffman’s daughter, Karina, when they were in high school together, claimed that she waited for her mother to pick her up from the Rain Man actor’s hotel room after spending the day with him and Karina in the city. “He came out of the bathroom with a towel at first wrapped around him, which he dropped,” she told Variety. “He was standing there naked.” Another accuser, Melissa Kester, alleged that Hoffman sexually assaulted her while they were recording audio for the film Ishtar. Speaking to Variety anonymously, a third woman claimed that Hoffman also assaulted her while working on Ishtar. The accuser also claimed that she and Hoffman had shared previous consensual sexual encounters. Then, former production intern Anna Graham Hunter accused Hoffman of sexual harassment on the set of Death of a Salesman in 1985. Hunter detailed the alleged misconduct in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter in November 2017. The Oscar winner responded to the allegations in a statement to THR: “I have the upmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”