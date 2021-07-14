Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

James Franco

The controversy surrounding the actor first began when Ally Sheedy called him out after he won at the Golden Globes in January 2018. “Why is James Franco allowed in? … Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business,” she wrote in since-deleted tweets. Sheedy didn’t go into detail, but some women went on to accuse him on Twitter of sexual misconduct. Five more women later accused Franco in a Los Angeles Times report of inappropriate and sexually exploitative behavior, with one claiming he pressured her into performing oral sex on him. His attorney denied the claims.

“The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long,” the Deuce star told Stephen Colbert. “The way I live my life, I can’t live if there’s restitution to be made. I will make it. So if I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it.”

In June 2021, The Interview actor agreed to settle a class-action sexual misconduct lawsuit for $2.2 million, per The Hollywood Reporter. The suit was filed in 2020 and alleged that Franco pushed students into performing explicit sex scenes on camera.