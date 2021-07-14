Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Kyle Massey

The former That’s So Raven star is likely being sued by a 13-year-old girl who claims he sent her sexually explicit messages, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. According to reports, the Disney Channel alum will be sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress and three counts of negligence per se, including harmful matter sent with intent of seduction of a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor and annoying or molesting a minor. The Jane Doe, who met Massey when she was 4 years old, plans to sue him for $1.5 million.

After accusations emerged, the former Cory in the House star was charged for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in June 2021. The girl and her mother never sued the actor, and according to court documents received by Us, a civil case was “dismissed for failure to prosecute and dismissed without prejudice.” Massey’s lawyers explained via a statement after his arrest that the actor “intends to aggressively defend these accusations again and will seek civil damages from those that refuse to hear the facts.”

After missing a court hearing in July 2021, a Washington state judge issued a warrant for his arrest. “The defendant failed to appear and a warrant was issued,” a spokesperson for the King County Superior Court clerk’s office told NBC News. “No further court dates have been set at this time.” The actor also missed his arraignment, which was scheduled for late June.