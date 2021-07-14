Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Mike Isabella

The Top Chef star, who competed on season 6 of the Bravo reality series, was sued in March 2018 for alleged sexual harassment by his former manager Chloe Caras. The lawsuit, which named Isabella and four of his business partners, claims that they groped her, called her “bitch” and “w—re” and remarked on the size of her buttocks. “Women generally do not make it into the higher management ranks of Mr. Isabella’s establishments and when Ms. Caras did, she became the target of extraordinary sex-based hostility and abuse,” reads the lawsuit, obtained by The Washington Post. Isabella is denying the allegations made against him and his team, Eater reported.