Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Mohamed Hadid

Model Miranda Vee accused Gigi and Bella Hadid’s father of date rape in a lengthy Instagram post in February 2018: “Thank you @kateupton it is time people like @paulmarciano & @mohamedhadid get exposed for who they really are! I met with paul at his @guess headquarters that is actually a apartment where he sexually harassed me & after that passed me on to his friend mohammed who was going to meet me for ‘coffee’ i thought it was a professional meeting but It was just me, him & champagne where he date raped me in a apartment. All to get a test shoot for guess.”