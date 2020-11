Melissa Rycroft and Jason Mesnick

The rose wasn’t so sweet for Bachelor finalist Rycroft. In March 2009, Us reported that after the single dad gave the final rose — and the 3.1-carat Neil Lane ring — to the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader in the finale, he shocked audiences by breaking things off six weeks later in a taped special. He decided to take another stab at his relationship with rejected finalist Molly Malaney.