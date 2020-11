Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

After meeting on the set of their 2010 film, The Last Song, Cyrus and Hemsworth began dating before eventually getting engaged in 2012. They would eventually rekindle their romance in 2016 and got re-engaged that October. The duo revealed that they got married in December 2018, but they ultimately called it quits after less than eight months of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.