Zoe Saldana and Keith Britton

The exes ended their 11-year relationship in November 2011. “For years he wasn’t ready [for parenthood]. Then when he got ready, I didn’t have time. I never held anything off because I was waiting for something to kick in. I don’t think that far about tomorrow,” she said during Lifetime’s The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet the following year. “I felt the urge to want to have a baby, and I wanted to, but I remember that respecting his decision — and making the decision to wait with him — was one of the most mature things.” Saldana would go on to have three sons with Italian artist Marco Perego, whom she married in June 2013.