A lasting love story! Howard Stern doubled down on his commitment to wife Beth Stern more than 10 years after they tied the knot.

The pair were introduced at a dinner party, which Beth attended while on a blind date with a different person. “The guy was so obnoxious,” she recalled during an August 2017 interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “And in walks Howard Stern. I was so excited because my father and my brother are huge fans. … There was one seat open and it was right across from me.”

The Pennsylvania native’s future husband “was in the grumpiest mood” that night, she joked. “I walked over to Howard and I flipped my hair back and [said], ‘You’ve got the most beautiful eyes.’ And he looks and me and goes, ‘I do?’ … And that was our moment. He looked through my soul.”

After seven years together, the radio mogul popped the question. He and the Oh My Dog author exchanged vows in October 2008 in New York City.

Before he found love with Beth, the Private Parts writer was married to Alison Berns. The former couple wed in Massachusetts in 1978 and went on to welcome three daughters: Emily Beth in 1983, Debra Jennifer in 1986 and Ashley Jade in 1993. They separated in 1999 and finalized their divorce two years later.

As the Howard Stern Show host’s children grew up, he and Beth didn’t expand their family further.

“I’m turning 41 in July. I feel like that door is closing,” she told Access Hollywood in April 2013. “We really talked about it and considered it last year and the year before, but I think we’re really fine without children. I have my animals, we have the greatest life and I don’t see us having children — never say never — but I really don’t see it.”

The couple work closely with the Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons and the North Shore Animal League, telling Us Weekly exclusively in December 2017 that helping animals in need benefits their lives “in every single way.”

Howard noted at the time: “It’s just very fulfilling, it brings you outside of yourself, you’re helping an animal and that bond, it sounds cliché but that bond is really fantastic and it makes me feel so good that we can help. … Beth is so competent and so masterful with the animals coming through our home that it takes my breath away.”

Two years later, the duo spontaneously renewed their vows on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I wanna remarry my wife. I’ll do it every day,” Howard gushed in October 2019.

