Howard Stern’s Biggest Celebrity Feuds Over the Years: David Letterman, Lena Dunham and More

By
podcast

Too blunt for his own good? Howard Stern has gotten into feuds with David Letterman, Lena Dunham and many more stars throughout his career.

Before Stern and Letterman began their rivalry, they started off as friends in the ‘90s ​ — until the radio host started bashing the former late-night host. The two had a falling out and did not patch things up until 2018 when the Howard Stern Show host made an appearance on Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

“I was just a young man full of rage and I was angry. I was angry with you, that you were on television, that you had an audience. There was no rhyme or reason to it,” Stern explained to Letterman during their May 2018 sit-down. “I could not love anyone. I couldn’t respect anyone. I just thought this was who I was.”

Stern credited his experience with therapy as the reason for his desire to reconcile with the former Late Show with David Letterman host.

In 2013, the Private Parts star got into it with Dunham after he body-shamed her and slammed her show Girls on his radio show.

”It’s a little fat girl who kinda looks like Jonah Hill and she keeps taking her clothes off and it kind of feels like rape. … I don’t want to see that,” he scoffed at the time. “I learned that this little fat chick writes the show and directs the show and that makes sense to me because she’s such a camera hog that the other characters barely are on.” ​

Stern issued an apology to the Sharp Stick actress after she took home two Golden Globes for her HBO show.

“I felt bad because I really do love the show Girls, and enjoy it, and I admire the girl who writes it,” he apologized while on-air. “It makes me feel bad, and I think she is getting the impression that I somehow think she’s just a talentless little fat chick.”

After hearing his remarks, Dunham joked about the comments while making an appearance on Letterman. She later called into The Howard Stern Show to call out the host for his insensitive jab at her weight and said, “I’m not that fat, Howard.” To which he replied, “You’re not obese or anything.” The Emmy nominee laughed and said she’d add that comment to her gravestone.

Keep scrolling to see who else Stern has feuded with over the years:

