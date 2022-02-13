Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns

The Masked Singer alum made their relationship Instagram official in September 2020 and they haven’t been shy about sharing sweet photos with their fans. Towns even teased that he was thinking about proposing to Woods in March 2021, after denying rumors that he had been unfaithful. “So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else gtfoh!” the NBA player wrote on Twitter at the time. “Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger.”