Post-engagement glow! Colton Underwood jetted off to Mexico to celebrate the change in his and fiancé Jordan C. Brown’s relationship status earlier this month.

The former Bachelor, 30, and the political strategist, 39, soaked up the sun at the Four Seasons Punta Mita for a week in early April alongside some of their closest friends.

Underwood and Brown stayed at a villa on site with pals Janson Woodlee, Jacob Andary, Tyler Filmore, Paige Filmore, Johnny Sibilly and Todd Hawkins as they toasted their January engagement.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, who publicly came out as gay in April 2021, enjoyed beach time with his future husband throughout the vacation in addition to lounging by the Tamai Pool bar at the resort with their group.

The lovebirds, who are “big fans” of the Mexican hotel, made time for just themselves as well with a “romantic private dinner” at The Rock, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The pair watched the sunset as they chowed down on a variety of items, including a beet salad, poached lobster and cheesecake. The former reality star arranged a “surprise” appearance by a Mariachi band after the duo’s dinner.

The band “played a few songs for them and their friends joined them to sing, dance and celebrate,” the insider tells Us, adding that the couple topped of their night under the stars while hanging out by a bonfire.

Underwood gave fans a glimpse at the tropical vacation on April 3, sharing a series of snaps with his and Brown’s friends.

“A day in paradise. my soulcation ♥️ @fspuntamita,” he captioned the photos, one of which show the former reality star wearing tiger-printed trunks while sipping coffee shirtless.

The season 14 Bachelorette contestant posted a cozy snap with his fiancé one day later, writing, “Te amo dude ♥️🤙🏼.”

Brown, for his part, documented the group’s adventures via his own social media post on April 9. “Sueños de México 🇲🇽,” he wrote alongside a series of videos, including one of Underwood dancing. The caption translates to “dreams of Mexico.”

Ahead of the vacation, the duo got engaged while visiting Big Sur, California, in celebration of Underwood’s birthday in January.

“We knew very early on that we were meant to be for each other,” Underwood exclusively told Us in March of Brown’s proposal. “My only thing was, ‘I want to be surprised when you ask me.’ So he did a great job.”

Scroll down for a look at Underwood and Brown’s romantic trip: