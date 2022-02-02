Gwyneth Approved of Dakota From the Get-Go

Shortly after news broke of Martin and Johnson’s romance, an insider told Us that Paltrow did not “really know” the Social Network star but they had “some mutual friends.” Despite their unfamiliarity at the time, the Shakespeare in Love actress was “happy if Chris is happy. She only wants the best for him.”

The source added: “[Gwyneth] trusts his judgment and knows he’s smart about his decisions and who he spends time with. She leaves it at that. She doesn’t scrutinize his choices or who he dates.”