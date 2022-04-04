Spring cleaning. Pete Davidson got his closet in tip-top shape with help from professional organizers — and the result is a color-coordinated collection of his favorite things.

Spiff Organizing, which serves customers in New York, Florida and California, helped the Saturday Night Live star, 28, get his sweats together. The large walk-in closet had dark shelves that inspired the professionals when they had to find storage options.

“We tied in the black shelving with some black sustainable storage boxes 🖤,” the luxury home organization company shared via Instagram on Thursday, March 31.

The Spiff team treated Davidson’s clothes with care as they arranged his closet into separate sections and organized them by color. The actor is known for his casual attire and his T-shirts were hung in one area while sweatshirts and matching joggers hung parallel in another section. Black sweats were folded neatly on shelves, and bulky items were stored on the top shelf.

The newly-organized space also displayed his Louis Vuitton luggage, giving the King of Staten Island star easy access for whenever he has to jet across the country. It’s a necessity since he is often flying from his native New York City to Los Angeles to visit girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Davidson started dating the KKW Beauty founder, 41, in fall 2021 after she hosted SNL and the pair have kept a relatively low profile since. Kardashian only shared her first Instagram post with her new beau in March.

“I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh, we’re so cute!’” Kardashian said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later that month. “I don’t know what the right thing to do is. I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed. I don’t know what the rules are [when it comes to posting a new relationship].”

Davidson won’t be on the first season of her new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, which will debut on April 14.

“I have not filmed with [Pete],” she told Variety last month. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Though he isn’t filming the new series with her, the comedian has made quite a few visits to the west coast. During his trips to bond with his girlfriend, Davidson has developed a friendship with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex (and father of their children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.)

Last month, a source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that Davidson and Disick had “become friends” while the Talentless founder, 38, was evaluating the new man in Kim’s life. “Scott has gotten the chance to bond with him over these past few months since Pete has been spending a lot of time in LA with Kim,” the insider said. “Scott is protective of Kim and wants to make sure whoever she’s dating that she’s in good hands.”

It seems the Kardashian influence has rubbed off on Davidson as his organized clothing storage mirrors the hyper-organized pantry Khloé Kardashian is known for. Scroll down for photos of his new closet: