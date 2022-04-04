A special delivery. Pete Davidson borrowed girlfriend Kim Kardashian‘s new pink car to hang out at Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick‘s house.

“Gotta love Postmates,” the Flip it Like Disick star, 38, wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, April 3, alongside a clip of the Saturday Night Live star, 28, waving goodbye.

“Good to see you bro,” Davidson said, to which Disick responded: “Good to see you too! Thanks for dropping off the pizza!” The comedian played along with the bit, joking that he would be happy to deliver food again “anytime” and wishing Disick a good night.

“Alright, take care,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said, before waving Davidson off. “I love Postmates.”

Disick has previously shared glimpses into his friendship with the King of Staten Island star on social media, including a video filmed by Davidson on March 19 from a movie night. “Boyz night was wild 🛌 🛌 🛌 🛌,” the Talentless founder captioned the Instagram Story video, which showed him and two other men asleep on the couch while Davidson watched the 1982 movie The King of Comedy. After panning the camera around the room, the Set It Up actor pulled a silly face at the camera, revealing he was the only one still awake.

Last month, a source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that Davidson and Disick had “become friends” thanks to their respective connections to the Kardashian family. “Scott has gotten the chance to bond with him over these past few months since Pete has been spending a lot of time in LA with Kim,” the insider said. “Scott is protective of Kim and wants to make sure whoever she’s dating that she’s in good hands.”

According to the source, Disick has “taken a liking” to the Big Time Adolescence actor because of “how happy he makes” Kim, 41. “He’s glad he has another male to lean on when it comes to the Kardashians,” the insider noted about Disick, who shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with Kourtney.

The Skims founder and Davidson originally sparked romance rumors in October 2021 after they worked together during her SNL hosting debut. Kim made her new relationship “Instagram official” on March 12, sharing a series of photos of her cuddling with the standup.

The reality star recently gushed about Davidson, who is the first person she has dated since marrying Kanye West in 2014. Kim filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer, 44, in February 2021, and a judge declared her legally single in early March, amid the ongoing legal proceedings.

“I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh, we’re so cute!'” Kim said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 16. “I don’t know what the right thing to do is. I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed. I don’t know what the rules are [when it comes to posting a new relationship].”

She continued: “I encourage my friends and the people I love to be happy. And I went for it. … Just go for it, find your happiness. I found it. I took my time and I found it, and it feels so good, and I want to hold onto that forever.”

