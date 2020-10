He’s an Animal Lover

The St. Louis University alum often showcases his French bulldog, Napoleon, on Instagram and is an avid horseback rider. In April 2018, he mourned the loss of his family’s beloved elephant, Bud. “It will be hard to go back to Grants Farm knowing he won’t be there to greet us,” he wrote via Instagram. “Bud, over 34 years has been the best part of the farm. Unfortunately my children will not know Bud, but will see him in photographs.”