Joey King

King and Elordi began dating in 2017 after starring as onscreen couple Elle Evans and Noah Flynn in the 2018 Netflix film The Kissing Booth. “It helps to have somebody by your side, cheering you on, who knows what you’re going through and who’s been through it themselves,” the Act alum told Us in August 2018 of being in a relationship with a fellow actor.

The duo sparked split speculation in November 2018 when he deleted his Instagram account and she scrubbed photos of them from her page. After their breakup, Elordi and King went on to star in 2020’s The Kissing Booth 2 and 2021’s The Kissing Booth 3.

The actress noted in August 2020 that she did not regret her romance with Elordi. “I think it’s a good thing we dated in the first place,” she said on The Howard Stern Show. “I learned the most I’ve ever learned in my life from him.”