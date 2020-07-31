Jacob Elordi has won over fans’ hearts with his appearance in The Kissing Booth and its newly released sequel. Now, the heartthrob is showing just how funny he can be.

The Euphoria actor, 23, appeared in a video posted by GQ on Thursday, July 30, in which he answered fans’ questions while using an alias online. To start things off, he responded to a Quora user who wants to be more like the actor’s Kissing Booth character because his girlfriend says that Elordi is her dream guy.

“That’s awful, I’m so sorry,” the Australian native said. “Your girlfriend should never say that. You are her dream guy, don’t listen to that.”

Elordi then advised the fan not to “be like Noah Flynn,” his character from The Kissing Booth series. “I wouldn’t want to be like that in real life,” he said. “Be like Jacob Elordi? Don’t do that either. Hey, be yourself, man.”

It’s no secret that Elordi is very tall, but he set the record straight on his exact height when a YouTube commenter asked for the specifics. He clarified that he was 6-foot-5 which is something he said many people claimed would prohibit him from becoming an actor.

“So to all of those people, nice,” he sarcastically said, throwing his thumbs up before adding that he “used to try to pass as 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3” because he was “super nervous” about his height.

While browsing through YouTube comments, Elordi responded to a fan who believed he was “husband material” because he can cook. The 2 Hearts actor outed his own cooking abilities and called out the fan for adding a crying emoji to their comment, writing, “I don’t like that you’re crying about me being husband material. That seems toxic.”

Though Elordi’s GQ video showed a different side to him beyond his roles in The Kissing Booth and Euphoria, the young actor’s looks are something that many fans have continued to swoon over. In a candid discussion with Men’s Health, he opened up about how he’s not interested in the adoration over his physical appearance.

“At the time, I was super young and got thrown into a world where everyone wanted to talk about my body … it really f–king bothered me,” he explained earlier this month. “I don’t identify with that whatsoever. I was trying to prove myself and be known as an actor. It was so much working out and I hated every second of it.”

