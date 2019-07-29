What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas! Three days after partying with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods, James Harden went clubbing with the makeup mogul’s boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The Houston Rockets point guard, 29, was in attendance at Marquee Nightclub in Las Vegas as the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 28, kicked off his new residency. Standing behind the DJ booth, Harden bopped along to the music alongside Scott’s close friend Chase B. Migos member Quavo also took the stage during the evening to perform “Pick Up the Phone,” his collaboration with the man of the hour.

After wrapping up his 30-minute performance, Scott stayed on stage with Chase B, 29, as the DJ played songs from Huncho Jack, Huncho Jack, the Grammy nominee’s joint album with Quavo, 28. Scott later climbed on top of the DJ booth and led the audience in a sing-along to Fun.’s “We Are Young.”

Earlier on Saturday, Scott and Harden took over a cabana at Marquee Dayclub.

The duo’s outings came after the basketball player made headlines for spending time with Woods, 21, at the Houston bar Belle Station. “Jordyn came in and it was a shock to everyone,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “James visits Belle Station often and always brings a crew with him.”

The model previously hooked up with Harden after his 2016 breakup with Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian. “Khloé knew that that happened. … That’s not news to her,” a source told Us in February. “It wasn’t an issue at the time, but it does show now that Jordyn has a history of omitting facts and crossing lines.”

Woods was the catalyst behind Kardashian’s February split from her boyfriend of more than two years, Tristan Thompson. The SECNDNTURE founder kissed the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, at a house party in Los Angeles while he was still dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35. The scandal made headlines 10 months after Thompson cheated on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with their now-15-month-old daughter, True.

“I don’t ever feel like I need a man to feel solid,” the Good American cofounder told Us exclusively in June. “I feel really good, so I’m enjoying spending time with True and my family.”

