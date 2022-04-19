Where Johnathon and Jana Stand Today

When Kramer asked whether they should unblock each other on Instagram at the end of the episode, she and Schaech both laughed.

After he signed off the podcast, Kramer reflected on their conversation, telling her cohost that he went deeper into their past than she was expecting. “I think there was hurt in that, like, you know, his parents were there and his grandparents,” she said of their nuptials. “And so I think it was so much beyond the pettiness of the Twitter and the whole, ‘Well, I didn’t like that he posted our wedding photo, and why would he do that?’ It was still the hurt of the, like, the way back past. … He’s got his family and friends here and we’ll never be that unit — I don’t think — that we were in L.A. because we didn’t have [anyone else]. We just had each other, all of us. But at least now … I can go to their house and it’s not, like, going to be any kind of awkward situation. I respect him, I respect his, you know, I love his family. I love his heart and what he does and I’m glad that the air I feel, like, [is] cleared.”