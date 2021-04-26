Splits

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s Divorce: Everything We Know

Jana Kramer Accuses Husband Mike Caussin Adultery Divorce Filing
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin. Shutterstock; Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
The Divorce Docs Details

According to the paperwork obtained by E! News, Kramer listed their date of separation as April 20 — one day before she announced the split via Instagram. The “I Got the Boy” songstress accused Caussin of cheating, citing the reason for the split as “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery.” Kramer is seeking joint custody of their kids. While the duo signed a postnuptial agreement, the actress is asking the former NFL player to pay alimony and her legal fees.

