The Reality Show

Weeks before she filed for divorce, Us confirmed that Kramer was part of a “Housewives-style show filming in Nashville.” Amid the split, however, she’s unsure whether she will continue. “Jana and Mike were actually in the middle of doing a reality show,” a source exclusively told Us. “But then [the divorce] happened and it’s still so raw and sudden that no one thinks she’ll be ready to pick it up anytime soon — or ever.”