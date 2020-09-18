Even Aquaman needs saving sometimes. Jason Momoa found himself in a sticky situation after his car broke down in the desert.

Momoa, 41, shared his experience across several Instagram Story posts on Thursday, September 17. The Justice League star began by posting a video of himself sitting on a Yeti cooler while shirtless and listening to country singer Colter Wall. He had cans of his aluminum canned water brand, Mananalu, beside him and multiple trucks continued to pass by behind him.

“110 broke down,” he captioned the clip, noting that the temperature had reached 110 degrees.

In the Instagram Story that followed, Momoa wrote that this was “the only way to slow me down.” He also verbally addressed the situation, adding, “Well, sitting out on the side of the road, broken down, listening to Colter.”

The Dune actor gave a glimpse beneath the car’s hood and said that the issue had to do with the “God damn radiator.” He then asked for someone to “send more water” his way.

Momoa was eventually rescued by his pal Todd Stopera, who was seen driving the pair in one of the Hawaii-born star’s Instagram Story updates. The actor sat in the passenger’s seat and sang along to “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson. Additionally, he revealed the source of his car woes.

“Super pumped. Turns out it was the muffler bearings,” he shared. “Happens every time.”

It’s no secret that Momoa is a car and motorcycle enthusiast. For Father’s Day last year, the See star built his very own Harley-Davidson bike with the help of his children — daughter Lola, 13, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11 — whom he shares with wife Lisa Bonet.

“All I have is being at home and being a papa. I don’t want them to know me as my job. I just wanted to build a Harley with my kids,” he said at the time in a YouTube video featured on his channel. “And I’m really happy my wife let me do it because ultimately, she’s the boss.”

For Bonet’s 52nd birthday last month, Momoa surprised her by restoring her very first car: a 1965 Ford Mustang. “Holy cow! That is gorgeous,” she said in one of the actor’s YouTube videos. “Not too flashy, but just enough.”

