Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee: A Timeline of Their Relationship

September 2020

The former World of Dance host opened up about being in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic with her fiancé. “We’ve been home together now every single day for over 400 days and still going … This man is the most incredible father, takes care of all of us, this entire house, EVERYTHING,” Dewan captioned an Instagram selfie with her man in September 2020. “He is on his third night of taking the night shift with Callum so I can get rest. He is sexy fatherhood personified. What a wild ride this past year has been and I find myself feeling absolute gratitude we’ve been given this time together, to laugh, to work through all the inevitable triggers of quarantine + newborn, and to still want nothing more than to sit on your lap and love you hard❤️.”