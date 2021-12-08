Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux: The Way They Were

Gushy Goodness

Aniston and the Leftovers actor couldn’t stop gabbing about each other in summer 2014. While promoting his HBO series, Theroux said he would want Aniston with him post-apocalypse and that he’s loving their two-year engagement. Aniston, for her part, gushed about Theroux while celebrating his Details magazine cover. “He’s just so beautiful and handsome to me, and I love that his eyeballs are so beautifully captured because those eyes just knock me out every day,” she told Women’s Wear Daily. “He just gets better every year.”