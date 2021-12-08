Friendly former couple! Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reunited for the Facts of Life taping on Tuesday, December 7, four years after their divorce.

The Leftovers alum, 50, posted an Instagram Story photo of himself in a group hug with the Morning Show star, 52, and Ann Dowd. “Anne-Sandwich,” Theroux captioned the smiling shot.

The Washington, D.C. native posted more photos from the Live in Front of a Studio Audience special, going on to call Dowd, 65, a “national treasure.” The actor also posed with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Jon Stewart and more celebs.

As for Aniston, the Friends alum shared an Instagram slideshow on Tuesday, captioned, “One for the memories. Norman Lear. Jimmy Kimmel. Cast of my dreams. Facts of Life. Different Strokes. Blair. Lisa Whelchel.”

Ryan Reynolds commented on the social media upload with heart emojis, while Drew Barrymore gushed, “@jenniferaniston you and different strokes is everything. I talked about it on #drewsnews the on @thedrewbarrymoreshow because we are waiting for this. Thank you for putting this out in the world.”

Aniston told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that she always “wanted to be in The Facts of Life,” which originally aired from 1979 to 1988 and was the latest sitcom to be reinterpreted as part of Kimmel’s live ABC project. The actress explained, “I wanted to go to a boarding school. I wanted a Mrs. Garrett, and I wanted all of those girlfriends, and now I get to have them!”

The Los Angeles native and Theroux were married from 2015 to 2017 and have remained friendly since their split. One year after calling it quits, Theroux opened up to The New York Times about their “shifting and changing” relationship post-breakup.

“It was heartbreaking only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day,” the Mosquito Coast star explained in September 2018. “[Our friendship] is something that we’re both very proud of.”

In April, the screenwriter told Esquire that their divorce was not a “dramatic” one, saying, “We love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

Theroux noted that he and Aniston have “remained friends” and even though they don’t “talk and text every day,” they do “FaceTime” and “text” each other.