“She played my girlfriend on Felicity. We met on the show and … we hit it off instantly and [we were] soon dating,” the Scandal star recalled of his first wife on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in September 2021.

After two years of dating, the pair wed in 2000. After less than three years of marriage, however, Garner and Foley called it quits. The Alias star, who cited irreconcilable differences in their divorce papers, told InStyle at the time that the couple were ”victims of Hollywood.”

“Everything is speeded up here — it is a fast-lane life, and if something is not working, it is considered best to end it without much thought. If we lived where I was brought up [West Virginia], we would probably still be together,” she told the magazine at the time, calling their split “amicable.”

Two years after their divorce was finalized, Foley got engaged to girlfriend Marika Domińczyk. The couple, who wed in 2007, share daughter Malina (born in 2009) and sons Keller (2012) and Konrad (2014).

“[Jennifer and I] were together for a total of about five years. I say that — I downplay that because my wife, is right behind me,” Foley said during his aforementioned Radio Andy interview, joking about getting into “dangerous territory” while discussing his “short-lived marriage” to the Emmy nominee.

Garner went on to marry Ben Affleck in 2005 when she was pregnant with their eldest daughter, Violet. The twosome also welcomed Seraphina in 2009 and Samuel in 2012. After a decade of marriage, Garner and Affleck announced their plans to separate.

“I’m a pretty hard worker. It’s one of the pains in my life that something I believe in so strongly I’ve completely failed at twice,” the 13 Going on 30 star told Vanity Fair with “emotion in her voice,” per the magazine, in 2016. “You have to have two people to dance a marriage. My heart’s a little on the tender side right now, and it’s always easier to focus on the ways that you feel hurt, but I know that, with time and some perspective, I’ll have a clearer sense of where I let the system down, because there’s no way I get off in this.”

Garner and Affleck finalized their divorce in 2018. She subsequently began an on-again, off-again relationship with businessman John Miller. After a series of romances and flings, Affleck, for his part, got back together with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez during the spring of 2021.

