Love Lives

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Kissing During Miami Gym Date

By
J Lo Shared Kiss With Ben Affleck During Playful Miami Gym Date
 MEGA
3
3 / 3
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Getting Busy

Lopez showed off her fit figure in a pair of curve-hugging purple leggings.

Back to top