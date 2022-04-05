June 2019

Ahead of their fifth wedding anniversary, Jill gave her fans advice for a healthy and happy marriage while detailing her and Dillard’s sex life. Among her list of more than three dozen “ways we can love our husbands,” Jill pointed to having sex as the No. 1 tip.

“You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start. lol),” she wrote on the Dillard Family blog. “And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you’re always available. Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!”