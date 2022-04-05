October 2020

Jill and Dillard shared a video on their YouTube channel, revealing the reason they have distanced themselves from her family following their step back from Counting On three years prior. “We found out we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff, as we needed,” Jill claimed at the time. “We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside … to pursue our own goals and everything. That’s when we made that decision.”

After they stopped filming the reality show, the mother of two explained that there has been “some distancing” with her parents and siblings. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working toward healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal,” she added.