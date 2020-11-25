Jillian vs. Andy Cohen

The Biggest Loser alum first butted heads with the Bravo host in 2013 after he said she was his least favorite guest on Watch What Happens Live. “She freaked out after the show and was so mean to my staff,” he alleged at the time. Five years later, Michaels claimed that Cohen “hates women” and slammed his Real Housewives franchise. Cohen proceeded to fire back, saying, “This is the woman who screamed at people for a living on The Biggest Loser. She should stay in her own lane.”

Michaels reignited her feud with Cohen after she slammed the keto diet in 2019 and faced backlash over her comments. “Don’t feel bad, keto diet. A lot of people think Jillian Michaels is a bad idea,” Cohen said, which prompted the trainer to be blunt about her feelings toward him once again. “Andy Cohen … is just not a nice guy. And I’ve said that for many years,” she said on a January 2019 episode of theSkimm’s “Skimm’d From the Couch” podcast. “I had a really crappy experience with him on his show. … He’s, like, constantly looking for, like, a way to pick at me. … He doesn’t do keto. He doesn’t believe in keto. He’s just an a–hole.”