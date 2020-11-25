The Keto of It All

The Slim for Life author has slammed the keto diet on numerous occasions. In January 2019, Michaels told Women’s Health that she believes keto is a “bad plan for a million reasons,” which caused Cohen to say that she “is a bad idea.” Her comment also caught Al Roker’s attention. He tweeted that Michaels “promoted on camera bullying, deprivation, manipulations and more … in the name of weight loss” during her time on The Biggest Loser.

Three months later, Michaels doubled down on her keto concerns while appearing on the “#Adulting” podcast. “People can criticize me all they want, but the bottom line is, it is science and the science is there, and it is bad for your overall health and wellness.”

Michaels brought up her past feud with Cohen and Roker during a November 2020 interview on the aforementioned podcast. “Like with keto — Al Roker and Andy Cohen — I was like, ‘Great, let’s have this debate!’ [They were] gone. Vanished! Bye, bye. Gone!” she said at the time. “You know, anybody who — paleo, vegan — I mean, bring it! So, you have to do your work and be prepared in order to put something out in the world that has staying power and that delivers on the results.”