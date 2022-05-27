Très romantique! JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers continued their European honeymoon with a trip to Paris after tying the knot earlier this month.

The sports commentator, 33, gave fans a glimpse into their visit to the City Love via his Instagram Story on Thursday, May 26, as he and the former Bachelorette, 31, headed to dinner. “[It’s our] last night. We’re walking to dinner,” Rodgers told the camera as Fletcher grinned and waved behind him. “Backstory: I had on a shirt that was almost the same as hers … and white pants. We would have been matching. That’s what happens when you’re married.”

“That’s right!” the real estate developer declared, showing off her brown-and-white patterned top and white jeans. Rodgers, meanwhile, wore a black and grey polo shirt for their night on the town.

After dinner, the former football player shared a video of himself teaching his new wife how to smoke a cigar as they enjoyed a glass of wine at an outdoor spot. “I don’t even know what I’m doing,” Fletcher said with a laugh. “I tried this on our wedding day and it was a mess, so [this is] round two.”

“You look pretty hot smoking a cigar, I’ve gotta say,” Rodgers responded.

Paris is the second stop on the newlyweds’ European honeymoon, after enjoying a visit to Santorini, Greece. “Going to dinner with my husband,” Fletcher said in a post from the Mediterranean island, while the California native showed off his wedding ring in the background. “Oh my goodness, just craziness.”

The twosome got engaged during the season 12 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2016, but Rodgers later proposed a second time so that they could have a private moment together. “Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!” he wrote via Instagram in August 2019. “So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again.”

After a lengthy engagement, Fletcher and Rodgers got married on May 14, at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California. The pair were originally scheduled to wed in June 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their nuptials for nearly two years.

“It’s been such a long time coming that, like, getting through the ceremony and walking into the reception to party and have fun with our friends, we’re so excited,” she told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “We can let our hair down and just be like, ‘We did it! You guys, like, we made it here. We’re doing it.’”

In August 2021, Rodgers explained that they were willing to wait in order to ensure they were able to have the wedding of their dreams. “I want it to be everything that we both dreamt up and we wanted all the people there. So it’s a personal decision, but I would say if anyone else is waiting, just know that it’s going to be worth it,” he told Us at the time. “That day is not any less special just because you’ve had to move it. If anything, it’s more special. When life happens, we just roll with the punches.”

