Working it! With so many projects on her plate, including movies, TV shows and the launch of her own supplement line, Judy Greer is always grateful when she gets to start her day off with some self care.

“On my best days, mornings are meditation, journaling and a workout, followed by fresh ginger juice,” the 13 Going on 30 star, 46, says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “On my worst days, it’s coffee and straight to work.” From there, Greer heads straight to the makeup chair to get glammed up for whatever appearances or appointments she has scheduled that day. “[Even if] I have a day that I am not shooting, I’m usually [still] promoting something,” she explains.

After a busy morning, the 27 Dresses star is finally able to relax in the afternoons, especially when she manages to fit in some time to grab lunch with her friends. While she enjoys her job — which includes podcast appearances and surprise costume fittings — Greer’s favorite time of day is the evening, when she and her husband, Dean Johnsen, can relax and indulge.

“No matter what my day holds, the best part is coming home to my husband, Dean [Johnsen],” she says. “We have dinner every night together, and often a fun vegan dessert as well.” (She is also stepmother to Johnson’s two children from a previous marriage.)

With such an intense schedule, Greer has always made self-care a priority. “I do the gym thing and I try to work out a few times per week,” the Kidding actress told Us in August 2019. “I don’t have a set routine. It’s really hard and depends on how the scheduling is for that week, but I do try to stay active. I like to walk and be outdoors.”

In addition, she swears by LEKFit, the celebrity-loved boutique workout founded by celebrity trainer Lauren Kleban, which uses low-impact, high-intensity exercises to get the blood pumping. “I am hopelessly devoted to LEKfit, that workout,” Greer told said at the time, adding that she relied on it to prepare for the film Driven. “I’ll stream it, and leading up to the movie — I knew after doing a costume fitting before shooting in New York City — I’ve been doing those streaming workouts when I can’t make it to class here in L.A.”

She continued: “I’d love to thank Lauren Kleban here because she gave me some pretty rockin’ abs. That and a spray tan and you can’t really go wrong!”

Keep scrolling to see what a typical day in Greer’s busy life looks like: