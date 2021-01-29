Chrishell Stause

Hartley and Stause’s relationship came to a messy conclusion. While he claimed in their divorce docs that they split in July 2019, she cited their date of separation as November 22, 2019 — the same day the actor filed. During season 3 of Selling Sunset, Stause admitted she was still “madly in love” with her ex, alleging she was blindsided by the split.

It took more than one year for their split to be official. Us broke the news in January 2021 that the pair finalized their divorce. While the details of their agreement were sealed, Us confirmed that Stause, who moved on with her Dancing With the Stars costar Keo Motsepe, didn’t sign a prenup.