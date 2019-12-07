Weathering the storm. Justin Timberlake appeared somber as he stepped out for the first time since apologizing to wife Jessica Biel for holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.

The singer, 38, was spotted doing CrossFit in New Orleans on Thursday, December 5. He wore a Nike T-shirt, athletic shorts, sneakers and his wedding ring during the outing. Timberlake carried two bottled drinks as he strolled around the Louisiana city, where he is filming the movie with Wainwright, 30.

The former ‘NSync member broke his silence about the scandal via Instagram on Wednesday, December 4, noting that it was “important to address the recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”

Timberlake went on to explain the controversial photos and express his regret to Biel, 37, and their 4-year-old son, Silas. “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

The Friends With Benefits star concluded by plugging his upcoming film. “I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer,” he noted. “Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Timberlake and Wainwright made headlines in November when they were seen holding hands at a New Orleans bar. A source insisted at the time that the two were “just friends.”

Another insider reiterated to Us Weekly that the encounter was platonic. “Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering,” the source said. “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

Meanwhile, Wainwright’s rep told Us there was “no validity” to romance rumors, adding: “They are working on a project together.”

Scroll to see photos of Timberlake’s post-apology outing.