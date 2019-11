Cameron Diaz

The actress and Timberlake were together from 2003 to 2006. The exes later reunited onscreen in 2011’s Bad Teacher. “Justin and I have always had a good laugh together, and to make a movie where we get to have a laugh together, and there really was no one else who was more perfect for this part,” Diaz told Us in March 2011, adding: “It really wasn’t a big deal, we had a great time and did the job, and we do what all actors do afterward: We all go our separate ways.”