Headed to the Altar

The couple announced their engagement in May 2021. “It was everything I could have asked for,” Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight of the proposal. “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, [it was] so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”

The bride-to-be added that Tartick popped the question while they were filming an episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast in Nashville. “Jason’s like, ‘Kaitlyn, we’re not doing a podcast,'” she recalled. “And I’m like, ‘You forgot to hit record, didn’t you!’ He was like, ‘No, this is something else,’ and he got up and I saw him bring out a ring box from the drawer.”

The former Bachelorette previously thought that her now-fiancé would plan something more elaborate for his proposal, but said she was happy that it happened the way it did. “I actually thought he was going to do it maybe in Mexico, on the beach, and I would have saw it coming,” she told ET. “I really wanted it to be intimate, so I loved that it was just during our podcast.”