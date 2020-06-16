Quarantine Delays

While Bristowe told Us in May 2020 that she thinks Tartick is The One, she revealed she doesn’t want to get engaged amid the coronavirus pandemic. “[It’s] the healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in and [an engagement] just feels like the natural next step,” she said at the time. “I told him I don’t want to [have a] quarantine engagement. [I want] a little more romance than just at the house. … I always say anyone who gets through this quarantine together, as a relationship, should get married.”