The Big 3-5

In June 2020, Tartick posted a video to Instagram of the moment he shared a special video for Bristowe’s 35th birthday. The video was filled with messages from friends and loved ones, including Bachelor host Chris Harrison. Tartick accompanied the clip with a sweet caption, which read: “Happy 35th Birthday KB! The positive Birthday energy is pouring in already from far and near. Please send this gem of human all the love you can today. Let’s have a day!”