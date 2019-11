Who Would Have Known?

Before Colton Underwood was named the Bachelor, Bristowe rooted for Tartick to take the gig following his time on Becca Kufrin’s season of the reality dating show in 2018. However, the Buffalo, New York, native and the podcast host hit it off the first time they met when Tartick was a guest on her show where he asked her out — and she, of course, said yes.