Love Lives

Kaitlynn Carter Spends Birthday at Intimate Celebration With Girlfriend Miley Cyrus: Photos

By
Kaitlynn Carter Birthday and Miley Cyrus Instagram Black and White
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Courtesy of Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram
4
5 / 4

Goofing Around

In the midst of their sultry photos, Carter shared a moment of laughter with Cyrus.

Back to top