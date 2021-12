Lasting Bond

Cuoco shared that she didn’t mind waiting for a potential Big Bang Theory reunion because she was still in contact with her former cast members, especially her onscreen husband.

“Johnny and I are very close,” Cuoco told E! News in May 2021. “We talk multiple times a week. In fact, he literally — as this phone call started — he had just sent me a picture of his baby. He loves sending me baby pictures. I know it’s really cute, we’re really close.”