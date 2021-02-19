Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Kanye’s Controversial Presidential Campaign Speech

The Yeezy designer made headlines in July 2020 during his first campaign rally in South Carolina after he said that he and Kim almost aborted their first child, North. A source told Us that the Skims founder was “deeply upset with Kanye for talking about their personal life and for making matters that are very personal to them and their family public.”

West then made several accusations against Kim and her family via Twitter. He claimed that the reality star tried to get him locked up and that he had been “trying to get divorced” from Kim for two years. The rapper later apologized for the rant, but the couple’s relationship continued to struggle. Six months later, Us confirmed that Kim and West had been “living separate lives for many months” and that the mother of four was “done dealing with Kanye’s unpredictable behavior.” Kim filed for divorce one month later in February 2021 after six years of marriage.